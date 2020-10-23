Buccaneers continue all-in bet; then what?

The news that the Buccaneers have agreed to terms with receiver Antonio Brown is a bit of a surprise on the surface, given that coach Bruce Arians had said he’s not interested. Taking a closer look at their current approach to constructing a roster, it’s really not surprising.

“It’s a one-year team,” one executive with another team observed. “If you don’t win, you have no equity.”

Actually, there’s not much equity if they do win. While a Super Bowl appearance or trophy would buy time for G.M. Jason Licht and whoever succeeds Bruce Arians as coach (if it’s someone from the current staff), the Bucs will be starting over in many respects, especially on offense.

The Bucs made that all-in bet when they signed Tom Brady. They’ve simply thrown more stuff onto the pile of chips by trading for tight end Rob Gronkowski, signing running back LeSean McCoy, signing running back Leonard Fournette, and now adding Brown.

It’s not gonna happen,” Arians said in March regarding the prospect of signing Brown. “There’s no room, you know? Probably not enough money. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here. . . . I just know him, and it’s not a fit in our locker room.”

It may not fit the locker room, but it fits the approach. Go for it today, and worry about next year when next year (or the year after) arrives, and eventually Brady will be gone and the Bucs will be left trying to piece together a contending team, unless they can lure another aging franchise quarterback to join the cause and continue to make one big bet after another.

“It’s just a transient team,” the executive observed.

Of course, the Buccaneers know this. And they’re fine with it. Even if 2021 or 2022 become very bad years for the Bucs, they’ll always have 2020 — and they may cap it by winning a Super Bowl in their own stadium.

21 responses to “Buccaneers continue all-in bet; then what?

  1. Haha haha the NFL is a transient league. You go all in anytime you have a shot at winning it all. If you don’t you’re an idiot. The Chiefs are doing the same thing with their window.

  2. Duh. Every team is a transient team in the age of salary caps and free agency. Half of the teams in the playoffs the year before return back to the playoffs. Win now is how to go. Rebuild happen in a hurry in the NFL anyways.

  3. What a faulty premise. Tom has stated he’s playing probably another 2 years. Other than him, Suh, and JPP, the entire team is either young or in their prime.

  4. Why would the Bucs think this time will be different.

    We’ll see how it goes when they lose a few and Mr Big Chest feels he’s not getting enough looks. Meltdown City.

  5. Awwww someone sounds big mad. Then what? I’ll tell you then what. Win the super bowl. Then try to win it again next yr. What else is there? Oh you mean to tell me I’m supposed to be excited about preparing for the draft hoping my team gets players half as good as the accumulation of stars the Bucs have now? Oh excuse us for wanting to be the go-to spot across the league now. You can have your “thinking about the future, rebuild, draft.” Bucs are going for immortality. If they win one, go to two or win both then that’s a hell of a ride. This is kinda what we live for isn’t it?

  6. guess you ignored the fact that brady signed for more than 1 year

    please stop creating drama where it doesn’t need to be

  8. QB: Tom Brady
    RB: Ronald Jones
    WR: Mike Evans
    WR: Chris Godwin
    WR: Antonio Brown
    TE: Rob Gronkowski

    Good luck covering that.

    GOAT

  9. You should go look at some of Tampa’s recent drafts. Licht has actually done a good job. More importantly, if they win a ring, who cares? This league is too volatile to worry about next year, let alone 2 or 3 from now.

  10. Bummed that he is deciding so fast…..wanted to have the Seahawks push hard & drive up the price for TB or Baltimore. Must be a good offer! How, with TB having less than 700K in CAP Space?

  11. This is a terrible signing for the Bucs. They were much better off with Evans and Godwin. Brown is going to be a disaster, as he’s been for the last 3 years.

  12. Isn’t the point of the game is to win it all? Besides, it’s not like they traded away their future draft picks or will be in cap hell. They’re doing fine. Just go for it.

  14. great talent, big head case, Brady will keep him in place until he can’t keep him in place

  16. Bummed that he is deciding so fast…..wanted to have the Seahawks push hard & drive up the price for TB or Baltimore. Must be a good offer! How, with TB having less than 700K in CAP Space?

    Marpet just restructured a couple days ago and gave them about 5m

  17. They have all their draft picks next year, except no 6th and 2 7ths. They have the 11th most cap room. Seriously, what are you talking about?

  19. It won’t be the first time it happens, because he’s going to try really hard to show he isn’t a head case, but by the third game he doesn’t get 5 targets, he’s going to lose it.

  21. Well last I checked you play to win a superbowl. There no guarantee and more often than not teams miss trying to build from the ground up.

