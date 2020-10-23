Cam Newton: I just haven’t been good

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton didn’t go easy on himself during Thursday’s press conference.

Newton was 17-of-25 for 157 yards and two interceptions in last Sunday’s 18-12 loss to the Broncos in his return to the lineup after testing positive for COVID-19 and he wasn’t much better in a winning effort against the Raiders in Week Three. That led to Newton giving a negative review of how things have gone early in his first year with New England.

“I just haven’t been good,” Newton said, via WEEI.com. “I haven’t matched enough good plays together for my liking and that is what it comes down to. When I mean good plays, I mean right reads, I mean ball positioning, I mean making guys miss, just the whole gamut of how I play. I know what I am capable of and my standard is extremely high and I haven’t been meeting it — my personal standard. That’s how I feel.”

Newton ran for 76 yards and a touchdown last weekend, so some parts of his game have clicked better than others. There’s little doubt that the Patriots are going to need more from their quarterback in order to avoid a third loss in a row when hey take on the 49ers this Sunday.