Carson Wentz “pretty surprised” Eagles pulled off winning TD

The Eagles pulled off a big comeback to win Thursday night’s game against the Giants and they capped it off with a throw to the smallest player on their offense.

Running back Boston Scott was well-covered by Giants safety Jabrill Peppers, but quarterback Carson Wentz put the pass in the right place and Scott was able to reel it in while going into the end zone for the game-winning touchdown. After the game, Wentz admitted that he didn’t think the play would lead to a 22-21 victory.

“He wasn’t the primary read on that play,” Wentz said. “The way it happened — I stepped up in the pocket — and [Peppers] had pretty good coverage. But [I gave] Boston a chance there to make a play and he did. He plays bigger than whatever he is — 5’7″ — he plays bigger than that. [Scott] made a great play. I was pretty surprised when we pulled it off. When I threw it I thought it was a little high, but like I said, [Scott] plays bigger than he is. Obviously there were a lot of emotions there. It was kind of a big, exciting moment, but a big, kind of sigh of relief because we left a lot of plays out there. The way we battled and found a way at the end of the game was huge for us.”

Wentz also hit John Hightower for a 59-yard pass to set up a touchdown with the Eagles down 21-10 earlier in the fourth and said after the game that getting up off the mat the way they did “does a lot for our confidence.” Avoiding such deficits would be a good goal for the future, but getting to 2-4-1 was enough to celebrate on Thursday night.