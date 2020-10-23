Cowboys don’t expect to have Zack Martin Sunday

Getty Images

It looks like the Cowboys will have to go without right guard Zack Martin this weekend.

Martin has a concussion and head coach Mike McCarthy said at his Friday press conference that he doesn’t see Martin being cleared in time to play against Washington. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the same during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan.

Connor McGovern is expected to get the start in Martin’s place. That will leave left guard Connor Williams and right tackle Terence Steele as the only linemen in the same spots they were in for Week One and Steele was a replacement for the injured La'el Collins.

Left tackle Brandon Knight has not practiced this week due to a knee injury, so the depth may be tested even more.