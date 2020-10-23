Derrick Brown named NFLPA Community MVP this week

Getty Images

Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown‘s off-field work has been recognized by the NFL Players Association this week.

Brown has been named the union’s Community MVP for this week. The 2020 first-round pick hosted a drive-thru Halloween event in Charlotte that distributed $50,000 worth of costumes and other holiday items to underprivileged children. Brown has also planned other monthly events through his foundation and worked to help local families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic after being drafted in April.

“It’s a blessing to be named NFLPA Community MVP,” Brown said in a statement. “I’m grateful to use my platform to give back and support those in need. . . . I look forward to continuing my impact on and off the field.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to Brown’s foundation or a charity of his choice. Brown will also be eligible for the Alan Page Community Award at the end of the year along with the other weekly winners.