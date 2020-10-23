DeSean Jackson will land on IR with high ankle sprain

Posted by Mike Florio on October 23, 2020, 12:30 PM EDT
In two seasons since returning to Philadelphia, receiver DeSean Jackson has played in seven games. His eighth appearance won’t happen soon.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, an MRI revealed that Jackson indeed suffered a high ankle sprain late in Thursday night’s win over the Giants.

Jackson is out indefinitely, and he will be placed on injured reserve.

He has 13 catches for 155 yards this season, with no touchdowns. Last year, Jackson caught nine passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson last had a 1,000-yard season in 2016, with 1,005 on 56 catches. His best season came in 2013, when he caught 82 passes for 1,132 yards and nine touchdown passes.

10 responses to “DeSean Jackson will land on IR with high ankle sprain

  3. That sucks. I was looking forward to all the fantasy football guys rush to pick him up only to see him get hurt a game later.

  4. The late hit on him when he was already on the ground was a cowardly disgrace. Hardly a wonder he I was injured by it. Surprised it’s only a high ankle sprain.

  7. Yeah looked worse than a high ankle sprain…hope he he recovers soon, and I hope y’all give him a pass on this one it wasn’t like those non contact injuries he keeps on getting. Btw am I the only one that is super juiced to see fulgham get targets, he always seems to have to make a difficult catch and I’m usually more surprised when he doesn’t catch it like he’s an all pro in my books already

  8. seanismorriscom says: “Jackson is done. He can’t stay healthy.”
    ————————–

    Did you even see that first helmet hit and then the second late dirty hit on Jackson?? It bent hit leg backwards and pinned under his body. NO player could survive those two dirty hits and yet you’re blaming Jackson for not “staying healthy”?!?

  9. holygamoly says:
    October 23, 2020 at 1:06 pm
    The late hit on him when he was already on the ground was a cowardly disgrace. Hardly a wonder he I was injured by it. Surprised it’s only a high ankle sprain.

    ——-
    It’s a tidy narrative to say that the late hit was what got him hurt, but it wasn’t.

    DeSean’s ankle rolled underneath him before that guy ever touched him.

    And in fact, the late hit isn’t even what drew the flag; the flag was for the guy who got to him first, who led with his helmet.

