Dwayne Haskins fined for violating COVID-19 protocols

A bad season for Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has had another misstep.

Haskins was fined $4,833 for violating the team’s COVID-19 protocols, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While the team was sequestered at its hotel, where no one other than essential staff is supposed to be, Haskins made a reservation for a family friend to stay at the hotel.

Washington picked Haskins in the first round last year with the idea that he was going to become the team’s franchise quarterback for years to come. But he did not have a particularly impressive rookie season, and after struggling this year, he was demoted to the third string behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith.