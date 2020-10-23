Eagles fear DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain

Getty Images

Before the Eagles launched their game-winning drive on Thursday night, receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a leg injury upon absorbing an illegal hit while fielding a punt.

It looked bad, and the Eagles soon will find out how bad it is.

Per multiple reports, the Eagles believe Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain. He’ll have an MRI today, and he possibly will need surgery.

Either way, Jackson’s return to the Eagles will continue to be noteworthy not for what he’s doing but for what he’s not doing. Most Eagles fans are so accustomed to Jackson not being available that they likely won’t even be fazed by another extended absence.

Maybe that could make the Eagles contenders for Antonio Brown. On that note, here’s a clip from today’s PFT Live regarding the next potential destination of a high-profile free agent who will be cleared to practice and play after next Sunday.