Giants trade Markus Golden to Cardinals

Getty Images

The Cardinals are bringing back a familiar face to help their pass rush.

Arizona will send a 2021 sixth-round pick to the Giants in exchange for Markus Golden. Golden was a 2015 second-round pick of the Cardinals and spent four seasons with the team before leaving as a free agent.

Golden had 12.5 sacks during his second season with the Cardinals, but tore his ACL the next year and didn’t produce at the same level upon his return in 2018. He had 10 sacks for the Giants last year and had a sack in Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles.

The Cardinals lost Chandler Jones for the season to a torn biceps a couple of weeks ago. Haason Reddick had a pair of sacks in last Monday’s win over the Cowboys, but the team obviously wanted more options off the edge for the weeks to come.