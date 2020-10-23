Jamal Adams will miss Sunday night’s game vs. Cardinals

Getty Images

When the Seahawks face the Cardinals on Sunday night in a game that was moved by the NFL to prime time, Seattle will have to slow down Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray without safety Jamal Adams.

Adams will miss his third game due to a groin strain; he’s officially out.

The star safety suffered the injury late in a Week Three win over the Cowboys. The Seahawks have continued to win without him, fueled by a high-end offense. If/when they get Adams back, they’ll be in even better shape to keep winning.

The Seahawks, who became the No. 1 team in the PFT power rankings when the Chiefs lost to the Raiders, are the only unbeaten franchise left in the NFC. After the trip to Arizona, the Seahawks face the 49ers, Bills, Rams, and Cardinals again before the schedule softens for four weeks (Eagles, best team in New York, worst team in New York, Washington).