Josh Norman hurt hamstring in Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Bills cornerback Josh Norman missed the first three games of the season with a hamstring injury and he’s dealing with another one heading into this Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Norman popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant in practice. At a Friday press conference, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Norman was injured during the session and that the injury is to the same hamstring that kept him out earlier this year.

McDermott said the team will continue to evaluate Norman’s condition, but a mid-week injury often leads to missed time on Sunday. The Bills are already down one corner in Levi Wallace and they also added Tre'Davious White back to the injury report on Thursday with the back injury that’s been bothering him in recent weeks.

Should things go the wrong way for White and Norman, the Bills will be very thin at corner on Sunday. That may be less of a problem against the Jets than it would be against other teams, but the Bills would probably rather avoid finding out.