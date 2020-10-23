Julio Jones has limited practice Friday, but he is good to play vs. Lions

Getty Images

Falcons receiver Julio Jones has spent much of the season on the team’s injury report after injuring his hamstring in the season opener. He missed two games and played only 15 snaps in another.

Jones returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis, and though he remained limited Friday, Jones does not have a designation.

He is good to go for Sunday’s game against the Lions.

In four games, Jones has 23 catches for 350 yards and two touchdowns. That includes eight catches for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the victory over the Vikings last Sunday.

Defensive end Takk McKinley (groin) is the team’s only player with a designation. McKinley is questionable but had a limited practice Friday.

Receiver Calvin Ridley (elbow) and defensive end Dante Fowler (ankle) also were limited in Friday’s practice, but neither received a designation.