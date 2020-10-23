Ken Crawley out for Saints due to close contact with Emmanuel Sanders

Getty Images

Saints head coach Sean Payton confirmed that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday and that the reason for the placement was a positive test for the coronavirus.

Payton added that Sanders knows how he got it and that it was outside of the team facility. He still had many contacts within the organization before the result was known and Payton outlined how the team dealt with that.

“After that happened, we traced those players he was around, coaches,” Payton said. “We actually tested about 20 more people that might have been near him. Those all came back negative.”

Cornerback Ken Crawley was one of the players to receive a negative test, but Payton said that he will be out for Sunday’s game against the Panthers as “a precaution” due to the timeline of his contact with Sanders.