Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks miss practice Friday

The Bears added pass rusher Khalil Mack to the injury report Friday. Mack did not practice because of a back injury.

He was a full participant Thursday.

“I think we’ll be OK,” coach Matt Nagy said, via Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune. “The back deal is more than anything just soreness. It’s probably just more preventative than anything. I’m not really concerned right now.”

The Bears also practiced without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks on Friday. He has not practiced this week because a non-COVID-19 illness.

“We’re all taught to quote-unquote be tough, to fight through it,” Nagy said. “Well, you can’t do that this year. So if you have any type of symptom, you have to be able to make sure that you let Andre Tucker know and then we can go through the steps of what needs to be taken to see whether the COVID testing (is positive) or it’s just a normal common cold, etc.

“What our message has been for that is that if you try to be tough and fight through it — you have a sore throat and don’t say anything and it just so happens that you have COVID — and you don’t say anything and you bring it into the building, all of a sudden we’re all at high-risk. So we have to be selfless when we explain that.”

The star players are a big reason the Bears rank seventh in total defense. The Bears face a challenge Monday night against the Rams’ 10th-rated offense.

Mack has played through a knee issue that has limited him in practice most of the season. He still has 4.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, six tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Hicks has 3.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hits and 21 tackles.

Cornerback Buster Skrine (ankle) and safety Sherrick McManis (hamstring) remained out of practice Friday.

The Bears added defensive tackle Bilal Nichols to the injury report with a knee injury that limited him.

Safety Deon Bush was limited for the second consecutive day with a hamstring injury.