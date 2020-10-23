Mitchell Schwartz, Sammy Watkins out for Chiefs on Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was able to start last Monday’s game against the Bills despite a back injury, but he only played eight snaps before leaving the game.

He won’t even get that many against the Broncos this weekend. Schwartz missed another practice on Friday and the Chiefs have ruled him out for Week 7. That snaps a streak of 134 consecutive starts for Schwartz since he entered the NFL as a Browns second-round pick in 2012.

Mike Remmers will likely play right tackle in Schwartz’s place.

The Chiefs also ruled out wide receiver Sammy Watkins with a hamstring injury. It’s the second week in a row that Watkins has been out and he was expected to miss at least a couple of weeks when initially injured.

Defensive ends Taco Charlton (knee) and Alex Okafor (hamstring) won’t play on Sunday.