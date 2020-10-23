Panthers activate Joey Slye, Trent Scott from COVID-19 list, place Rasul Douglas on it

Getty Images

The Panthers activated kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott from the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, the team announced. Carolina placed cornerback Rasul Douglas on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team placed Slye and Scott on the list earlier this week, but both since have cleared testing protocols to rejoin the team.

Slye’s availability means the Panthers won’t have to sign a kicker before Sunday’s game against the Saints.

Douglas did not practice Thursday.

The Panthers have two other players still on the reserve/COVID-19 list — offensive linemen Tyler Larsen and Michael Schofield﻿. Larsen went on the COVID-19 list Oct. 16, while Schofield went on the list Monday.

Teams do not say whether they place a player on the list because of a positive test or because of close contact with an infected person.

The Panthers are proceeding with their regular schedule today.

Douglas has started the past five games after Carolina claimed him off waivers from the Eagles at the start of the regular season. He has six pass breakups and 27 total tackles.

The Panthers already lost starting safety Juston Burris from their secondary, as he went on injured reserve earlier this week with an injury to his ribs. That means rookies Troy Pride Jr.﻿, Stantley Thomas-Oliver III﻿ and Sam Franklin could see more snaps Sunday.