Ravens will have fans November 1 vs. Steelers

Getty Images

The Ravens are ready to allow a few thousand fans in the stands.

“The Baltimore Ravens have received approval from Maryland Governor Hogan and Baltimore City Mayor Young to host fans for the Ravens’ November 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers,” the team said in a statement today. “The applicable order allows for 10% capacity at M&T Bank Stadium and limit the number of fans in the lower bowl to 3,000, to 800 in the club level and 2,800 in the upper level. The orders also permit fans in the suite levels. The plan submitted by the Ravens to the Governor’s Office and the Mayor’s office in August had contemplated not opening the upper bowl for fans, and, in accordance with that original plan, the Ravens have decided not to open the upper bowl until further notice.”

Although many stadiums are still empty and no stadium is close to full capacity, the league is trending toward most teams having at least some fans in the stands for most of the rest of the season.

“We are excited to welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium,” Ravens President Dick Cass said.

If fans want to be able to keep attending games, they need to wear masks and practice distancing. A COVID-19 outbreak traced to an NFL stadium could easily result in the whole league needing to close its doors to fans.