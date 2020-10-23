Rich McKay: Raheem Morris has 11 weeks to put his stamp on our team

Getty Images

In his first week as the Falcons’ interim head coach, Raheem Morris made a good case that he deserves to be a head coach on a permanent basis. Morris’s boss says he wants to see Morris continue to make that case.

Falcons President and CEO Rich McKay said on NFL Network that Morris will get the rest of this season to show what he can do, and if he coaches well with the Falcons, he may get the job in 2021 and beyond.

“He has 11 weeks,” McKay said. “It’s not usual, it’s not something you want to do, to have an interim that has to have 11 weeks. Typically, an interim is going to have two or three weeks. But in this case it’s a good thing for Raheem. It gives him a real chance to put his stamp on the football team and how we’re going to play. Let’s let that play out. We will support him in every way we can. We want to win as many games as we can. And clearly, he will be a candidate. He’s earned that right. He was going to be on everybody’s list this year anyhow. So should he be on our list? Yes. He’s got 11 games to see what we can do.”

Morris had a three-year stint as the Buccaneers’ head coach from 2009 to 2011, and now he’s 1-0 after one game as the head coach of the Falcons. If he can turn the Falcons around and make them a competitive team, that will go a long way toward allowing him to keep the job.