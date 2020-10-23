Ron Rivera set for final round of cancer treatment on Monday

Getty Images

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera has been undergoing treatment squamous cell cancer since the summer, but he’s about to reach the final stage of that process.

Rivera said on Friday that he is set for his final round of treatment next Monday. He will have chemotherapy and a proton treatment to cap this course. He’ll continue to have scans to determine if there’s a need for further treatments in the future.

“I’ve been told it’s headed in the right direction,” Rivera said, via John Keim of ESPN.com.

Rivera has talked about the toll the treatments have taken on his energy level and he missed practice time the last time he went through chemo. The Football Team has a bye next week, so Rivera will have plenty of time to recuperate before jumping back into the grind.