Saints put Emmanuel Sanders on reserve/COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Saints may be without their top two wide receivers against the Panthers on Sunday.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is putting Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. He will not be able to play this weekend as a result of the move.

Sanders did not practice on Friday, but he did take part in sessions on Wednesday and Thursday.

The Saints have not made any public determination of Michael Thomas’ status, but he hurt his hamstring in practice this week and did not practice on Thursday. Reporters at the open portion of Friday’s workout reported that Thomas was out of action once again.

Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Bennie Fowler would likely be the top three wideouts for New Orleans if Thomas is also out on Sunday.