Sam Darnold hears Trevor Lawrence talk

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold is trying to get back on the field after missing the last two games with a right shoulder injury while others are starting to talk about the team drafting his replacement.

As the only winless team in the league, the Jets are the early favorites to land the first overall pick in this year’s draft. That pick will almost certainly be used on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Darnold said Thursday that he’s well aware that some are already planning for Lawrence to land with the team.

“I have social media,” Darnold said, via Al Iannazone of Newsday. “I’ve seen some of the things. We got a game to win this week. That’s all we’re worried about. . . . It’s out of my control. I’m here to do my best and help this team win games. That’s all I can do. With that it’s preparing every single day as hard as I can and going out to practice and trying to have the best practice I can. That’s all that I can do.”

Darnold has practiced the last two days and another day of work on Friday could lead to his return against the Bills. That would offer him a chance to start pushing the Jets out of Lawrence range, although the overall state of the Jets means that may prove to be more than any one man can muster.