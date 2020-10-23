Washington Football Team to host Washington football fans Nov. 8

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team has not had any fans in stands for their home games since adopting their new moniker this offseason, but that’s set to change next month.

Up to 3,000 tickets will be available to the team’s season ticket holders for their November 8 game against the Giants.

“We take our responsibility to protect our staff, players, fans, and the community seriously,” team president Jason Wright said in a statement. “Since the beginning of the season, we worked in close coordination with Prince George’s County health officials to monitor and assess the possibility of welcoming fans. We are thrilled to host some of our Season Ticket Members at the Giants game on November 8th and hope to welcome more fans through the FedExField gates in the near future.”

Washington have three more home games after that Week Nine game and have not announced their plans for having fans at those contests.