Week 7 NFL injury report roundup

Getty Images

Week Seven of the 2020 NFL season kicked off on Thursday with a win by the Eagles and it continues with 12 more games on Sunday, which means that the 24 teams in those games submitted their final injury reports of the week on Friday.

The teams playing on Monday night won’t release their final injury reports until Saturday and are not listed here.

With that housekeeping out of the way, here are all the injury reports for Sunday.

Packers at Texans

Packers RB Aaron Jones (calf) was added to the injury report Friday and listed as questionable. DE Montravius Adams (foot), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), and TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) are also in that category. RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) and DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) won’t play and three others — T David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quadricep), and S Darnell Savage (quadricep) — are listed as doubtful.

TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are questionable to suit up for the Texans.

Bills at Jets

The Bills ruled out WR John Brown (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), T Cody Ford (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf), and CB Josh Norman (hamstring). DB Cam Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pectoral), and CB Tre'Davious White (back) are listed as questionable.

Jets QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder) is expected to start, but got a questionable designation. K Sam Ficken (right groin) and G Alex Lewis (shoulder) are doubtful to play. T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), T Chuma Edoga (calf), and T George Fant (knee) join Darnold in the questionable group.

Browns at Bengals

Browns TE Austin Hooper (illness), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) will be out on Sunday. S Karl Joseph (hamstring) and DT Sheldon Richardson (Achilles) are listed as questionable.

CB William Jackson (concussion) and RB Joe Mixon (foot) won’t play for the Bengals. WR John Ross (illness) and S Shawn Williams (hamstring) are designated as questionable.

Cowboys at Washington Football Team

The Cowboys offensive line will be missing T Brandon Knight (knee) and G Zack Martin (concussion).

Washington ruled out T Saahdiq Charles (knee), WR Antonio Gandy-Golden (hamstring), DE James Smith-Williams (concussion), and WR Isaiah Wright (shoulder). T Geron Christian (knee) is listed as questionable.

Lions at Falcons

CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is out for the Lions, but the other 52 players on the active roster are set to play.

The Falcons also have a one-man injury report. DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) is deemed questionable to face Detroit.

Panthers at Saints

CB Eli Apple (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (ankle), and WR Curtis Samuel (knee) are listed as questionable for the Panthers.

The Saints ruled out WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) and they also placed WR Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, so they’ll be down two top wideouts. G Nick Easton (concussion) is also out while S J.T. Gray (hamstring) is the lone questionable player.

Steelers at Titans

The Steelers ruled CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) out for the meeting of unbeaten teams.

The Titans did not issue any injury designations.

Buccaneers at Raiders

S Andrew Adams (hamstring) is questionable for the Buccaneers.

WR Bryan Edwards (foot, ankle) and CB Keisean Nixon (groin) are out for the Raiders. DT Maliek Collins (shoulder) and DE Carl Nassib (toe) are considered questionable.

49ers at Patriots

The 49ers ruled out LB Kwon Alexander (ankle), RB Raheem Mostert (ankle), S Jaquiski Tartt (groin), and S Jimmie Ward (quadricep). Mostert is likely to land on injured reserve before the game. T Trent Williams (ankle), and RB Jeff Wilson (calf) are considered questionable.

DT Carl Davis (concussion) is out for the Patriots. DT Adam Butler (elbow), S Kyle Dugger (ankle), WR Julian Edelman (knee), G Shaquille Mason (calf), and DE Derek Rivers (back) are listed as questionable for the home team.

Chiefs at Broncos

The Chiefs will head to Denver without DE Taco Charlton (knee), DE Alex Okafor (hamstring), T Mitchell Schwartz (back), and WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring).

Broncos LB Jeremiah Attaochu (quadricep), and WR Diontae Spencer (shoulder) are out. TE Andrew Beck (hamstring), TE Jake Butt (hamstring), and G Dalton Risner (shoulder) are questionable.

Jaguars at Chargers

Jaguars TE Tyler Eifert (neck), LB Myles Jack (ankle), and S Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) will miss this weekend’s game. G A.J. Cann (shoulder) is listed as questionable.

G Trai Turner (groin) is out for the Chargers and T Storm Norton (knee) is likely out after being tagged as doubtful. T Bryan Bulaga (back), WR K.J. Hill (hip), RB Justin Jackson (knee), and QB Tyrod Taylor (ribs) are listed as questionable.

Seahawks at Cardinals

The Seahawks are without S Jamal Adams (groin) for another week. G Mike Iupati (back) is their lone questionable player.

T Kelvin Beachum (ankle), LB Kylie Fitts (hamstring), LB Dennis Gardeck (foot), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), CB Dre Kirkpatrick (foot), and DT Jordan Phillips (foot) are listed as questionable for Arizona.