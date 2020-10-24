49ers place Raheem Mostert on IR

Getty Images

The 49ers have placed yet another player on injured reserve.

Running back Raheem Mostert will be off the roster for at least three weeks, due to an ankle injury.

The 49ers also have elevated a pair of safeties — Johnathan Cyprien and Jared Mayden — from the team’s practice squad. The moves relate directly to the fact that safeties Jimmie Ward (quad) and Jaquiski Tartt (groin) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game at New England.

Mostert’s injury, coupled with Tevin Coleman‘s ongoing absence due to a knee injury, opens the door for Jerick McKinnon at the top of the depth chart.

Mostert has four starts in 2020, with 303 rushing yards, 11 receptions for 150 yards, and two total touchdown. The 49ers currently have 14 players on IR.