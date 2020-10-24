Antonio Brown gets one-year deal, with low salary and incentives

October 24, 2020
As the Buccaneers and Antonio Brown go, so will go Antonio Brown’s compensation.

According to NFL Media, his one-year deal with the Buccaneers pays slightly above the league minimum. It also includes individual and team incentives.

The team incentives are fine. The individual incentives could become problematic.

If Brown gets paid based on his performance, he’ll want to be on the field — and he’ll want the ball. That will make it even more important for quarterback Tom Brady to keep Brown from becoming frustrated or otherwise agitated if he’s not playing enough and catching enough passes to earn his money.

Regardless, it’s just another piece of Tampa Bay’s ongoing all-in bet to get back to a Super Bowl for the first time since 2002.

9 responses to "Antonio Brown gets one-year deal, with low salary and incentives

  3. What I can’t understand is that this is a man with serious mental health issues. Does Tampa believe he’s being treated for this? If not the same things will happen all over again. I know everybody has an opinion on this guy (from the outside he’s not very likeable) but in all seriousness, he needs serious psychiatric help.

  4. Brown should be fine. Unless someone parks in a parking space he likes or the Movers want to get paid.

  5. Once again proving you can be a horrible human being and still get a job in the NFL as long as you have talent. I wouldn’t hire this guy to pick up dog crap in my back yard. But that’s me.

  6. I’m sorry I just can’t help but believe that the hit he took is causing this. Was he like this before taking that hit?

  7. Its a 1 year 1 million dollar contract and the min he steps out of line they can release him without losing sleep.Not Bad Deal for a Future Hall of Famer

  9. I don’t think AB has a mental disease. He’s just been enabled his entire life and has a huge sense of entitlement. He has had time to take a long look at himself but has he taken advantage of that or is he going to be the same old AB after a few games. Hopefully part of his contract details requires him to see a psychiatrist so he can begin to behave like a normal human being. The jury is still out on him. If there’s one person that can get through to him it might be Brady. Hopefully he’s telling AB if he screws this up he may not get another chance….ever. AB probably needs money. He can’t afford to screw this one up.

