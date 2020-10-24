Bengals’ Carlos Dunlap airs his grievances about being third string

Getty Images

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been demoted out of the starting lineup and is getting less playing time in the last two weeks, and he’s making no secret that he’s not happy about his role on the defense.

Dunlap took the highly unusual step of posting a picture on Instagram of what appeared to be the Bengals’ defensive end depth chart written on a white board in the defensive linemen’s meeting room. It showed his number, No. 96, listed as third string, behind starters Carl Lawson and Amani Bledsoe, and second-stringers Khalid Kareem and Margus Hunt.

Dunlap made clear he’s not happy with head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo.

“Bengals Depth Chart Update,” Dunlap wrote on Instagram. “‘Stand Down And Stand By’ is what this tells me. Zac/ Lou they got an experiment, but I don’t got time for this.”

This isn’t the first time Dunlap has indicated he’s unhappy about his role in the defense, and defensive tackle Geno Atkins is reportedly unhappy as well.

Atkins and Dunlap were both drafted by the Bengals in 2010 and are the two longest-serving veterans on the defense. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Bengals were willing to deal both of them before the trade deadline.