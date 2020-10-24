Bills’ Dawson Knox tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

Bills tight end Dawson Knox tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced today.

Knox, who has already been ruled out of tomorrow’s game against the Jets because of a calf injury, will go on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The Bills will also quarantine tight ends Lee Smith, Tommy Sweeney and Nate Becker because of contact with Smith. None of them will play on Sunday. Tyler Kroft will be the Bills’ top tight end.

Buffalo also elevated wide receiver Duke Williams, offensive lineman Jordan Devey, cornerback Dane Jackson and linebacker Andre Smith from the practice squad to the active roster.