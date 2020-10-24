Broncos activate A.J. Bouye, Dre’Mont Jones, DeMarcus Walker from IR

Getty Images

The Broncos officially activated cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive ends Dre'Mont Jones and DeMarcus Walker from injured reserve to their active roster, the team announced Saturday.

The Broncos released cornerback De’Vante Bausby in a corresponding roster move. Denver had two open spots on its active roster.

Denver placed Bouye on IR after he injured a shoulder in Week 1. Jones injured his knee and Walker his calf in Week 2.

Denver also signed veteran defensive lineman Sylvester Williams to their practice squad after releasing him Friday. In his return to the Broncos, Williams made a key tackle on a Patriots’ two-point conversion attempt in his lone game on the active roster.

The Broncos also announced they elevated running back Jeremy Cox and linebacker Nigel Bradham from the practice squad to their game-day roster. Cox was also elevated for the team’s Week 6 game in New England, where he played nine special teams snaps. This is Bradham’s first elevation this season.