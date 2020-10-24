Cam Erving is expected to start at LT after activation from injured reserve

Getty Images

The Cowboys will have only one of their starting offensive linemen Sunday against the Washington Football Team.

Left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) and right tackle La'el Collins (hip) underwent season-ending surgeries. Center Joe Looney, who replaced retired Pro Bowler Travis Frederick, went on injured reserve Oct. 10 with a knee sprain. Right guard Zack Martin won’t play this week because of a concussion.

That leaves left guard Connor Williams as the lone remaining starter for this week.

The Cowboys will start their third left tackle of this season after Brandon Knight went on injured reserve Saturday. Knight injured his knee against the Cardinals on Monday night and underwent surgery Tuesday.

The good news for the Cowboys is they activated veteran Cam Erving from injured reserve to take Knight’s roster spot.

Erving, who sprained an MCL in the season opener against the Rams, is expected to start at left tackle.

He has appeared in 70 games with 42 starts in his career.

The Cowboys will have Tyler Biadasz at center, Connor McGovern at right guard and Terence Steele at right tackle. The three have combined for eight career starts.

Biadasz and Steele are rookies and McGovern is in his second season after spending his rookie season on injured reserve.

The Cowboys elevated center Adam Redmond and offensive tackle Jordan Mills from the practice squad for Sunday’s game. They will dress as backups along with tackle Greg Senat.