Chargers activate Melvin Ingram from injured reserve

As the Chargers try to end a four-game losing streak, they’ll have one of their top pass rushers back on the field.

Defensive end Melvin Ingram has been activated from injured reserve. Ingram had been placed on the short-term (for this year) IR list with a knee injury.

The Chargers also have returned defensive Justin Jones to the active roster from IR. They released defensive end Jessie Lemonier and receiver Jason Moore.

Finally, running back Troymaine Pope was elevated from the practice squad.

In injury news, tackle Bryan Bulaga was downgraded to doubtful with a back injury.

L.A. won in Week One at Cincinnati. The Chargers have lost every game since then, each of which the Chargers could have won and each of which was decided by seven points or fewer. In each of their last two games (at Tampa Bay and at New Orleans), the Chargers built — and ultimately blew — 17-point leads.