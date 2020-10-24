Falcons elevate Austin Edwards, Edmond Robinson as COVID-19 replacements

Getty Images

The Falcons elevated defensive end Austin Edwards and linebacker Edmond Robinson from the practice squad as COVID-19 replacements for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Edwards originally signed with the Falcons following the 2020 draft out of Ferris State. He made 84 total tackles and four sacks in 30 games for the Bulldogs and was named the 2019 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

The rookie will make his NFL debut after spending the first six weeks of the season on the Falcons’ practice squad.

Robinson entered the league as a seventh-round choice of the Vikings in 2015. He has seven total tackles, one pass defensed and nine special teams tackles in 25 career games.

Robinson has one tackle, one quarterback hit and two special teams tackles in three games this season. He twice has earned a call-up as a COVID-19 replacement and once was a standard practice-squad elevation.