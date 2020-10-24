Jets activate Denzel Mims

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims is set to make his NFL debut.
Mims was activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing the first six games of the year with a hamstring injury. The hope for the Jets is that the second-round pick can help spark an offense that’s in need of all the help it can get.
Jamison Crowder is listed as questionable with a groin injruy, so it still remains to be seen if the team will have it’s top receiving trio — Breshad Perriman rounds out the group — together for the first time.
The Jets are expected to have quarterback Sam Darnold back against the Bills after two weeks on the sideline with a shoulder injury. Matching him with those receivers may not fix all that’s wrong with the unit, but it would seem to be a step in the right direction.
Offensive lineman Cameron Clark was also activated from injured reserve. The fourth-round pick had a shoulder injury. Kicker Sergio Castillo and linebacker Bryce Hager were elevated from the practice squad and Castillo is likely to kick in place of Sam Ficken.