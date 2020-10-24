No fans at Giants, Jets games for at least another 30 days

Getty Images

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, so too do the attendance figures at plenty of NFL games. In at least one state, this counterintuitive dynamic won’t be unfolding any time soon.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has extended for another 30 days the public health emergency that prevents the Jets and Giants from having fans at their home games. (Whether any fans would actually want to go to their home games at this point of the season is a different issue.)

“Today’s new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” Murphy said in a press release. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources.”

The pandemic hasn’t subsided; it’s intensifying. Still, more and more people seem to be growing numb to it — even as the national death toll rises to a level that should be horrifying. And the longer it goes that we settle into acceptance, the harder it will be to turn it all around.