Odell Beckham’s production at a career low

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham looked frustrated at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Steelers. It’s easy to see why.

Beckham caught just two passes for 25 yards on Sunday, continuing a disappointing trend for Beckham in Cleveland: He’s just not the same player he was early in his career with the Giants.

This year Beckham is averaging a career-low 3.8 catches per game for a career-low 53.2 yards per game. He’s also not getting as many passes thrown to him as he’s accustomed to, with a career-low average of just 7.0 targets per game. But if he were making the most of those limited opportunities he’d be catching more of the passes thrown to him. Instead he’s catching a career-low 54.8 percent of his targets.

Beckham has topped 1,000 receiving yards in every year of his career except 2017, when injuries limited him to four games. Through six games in 2020, Beckham is on pace for 850 yards. His production is way down.