Packers downgrade David Bakhtiari to out

The Packers will have to prove that last week provided them with a wakeup call without their starting left tackle.

David Bakhtiari has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s game against the Texans in Houston.

Bakhtiari had been listed as questionable with a chest injury. He didn’t travel with the team to Texas.

Five other players listed as questionable have made the trip: running back Aaron Jones (calf), tight end Robert Tonyan (ankle), defensive lineman Montravius Adams (foot), linebacker Preston Smith (shoulder), and center Corey Linsley (back).