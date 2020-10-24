Raiders, Saints have no new positive tests

Getty Images

The Raiders and Saints are trending in the right direction to be able to play tomorrow.

Both teams had no new positive tests in the latest round of COVID-19 testing, according to multiple reports.

The Buccaneers-Raiders game in Las Vegas was moved from Sunday night to Sunday afternoon, and Seahawks-Cardinals was moved into Sunday Night Football, because the NFL feared the Raiders might have to postpone their game after two players tested positive and several other players who had close contact with those two went into quarantine.

The Saints put wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders on the reserve/COVID-19 list yesterday and also sent Ken Crawley home because he had close contact with Sanders. But it looks like their home game tomorrow against the Panthers is a go as well.

Every player on every team will be tested again today, and those results will come back before kickoff tomorrow.