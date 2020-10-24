Saquon Barkley to have ACL surgery next week

Getty Images

Giants running back Saquon Barkley will have surgery next week to repair his torn ACL.

Barkley will have the surgery on Thursday, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s 39 days after Barkley suffered the season-ending injury on September 20. Doctors wanted to give Barkley time to let the swelling lessen in his strained MCL.

Another complication, according to the New York Post, is that Barkley’s surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, is the Los Angeles Dodgers’ team physician and is currently quarantined inside the World Series bubble. The World Series will end, at the latest, on Wednesday.

The Giants have indicated they expect Barkley to make a full recovery and participate in training camp next year.