Tyler Higbee listed as questionable for Monday night

The Rams only handed out one injury designation for Monday night’s game against the Bears.

Tight end Tyler Higbee has been listed as questionable for the matchup. Higbee has a hand injury and got in a limited practice Saturday after missing the previous two days of work. Rams head coach Sean McVay said Saturday that the team is hopeful that he’ll be available.

Higbee has 18 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns.

Running back Darrell Henderson (thigh) practiced in full after sitting out two days and wide receiver Robert Woods (groin) was limited after being added to the injury report as a non-participant Friday. Both players are set to go on Monday.

McVay also said that Sam Sloman will be the kicker on Monday. Kai Forbath signed this week, but had to go through COVID-19 protocols and won’t join the team until Sunday.