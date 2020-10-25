49ers roll to 23-3 halftime lead in New England

Getty Images

The Patriots brought a two-game losing streak into Sunday’s game against the 49ers and they are going to have to pull off quite the comeback in order to avoid extending it to four games.

Jeff Wilson‘s second touchdown run of the half put the 49ers up 23-3 with less than a minute to play and the score remained that way into the break.

Wilson has 14 carries for 92 yards and Jimmy Garoppolo is 14-of-18 for 181 yards as the Patriots Defense has struggled in both phases of the game. The 49ers have 301 yards in total, which is the most the Patriots have ever allowed in the first half of a home game with Bill Belichick as their head coach.

Garoppolo did throw an interception that led to the Patriots field goal and another when they tried to go to the end zone on the final play of the half, but it has otherwise been a continuation of last Sunday’s strong play after a rocky return from an ankle injury in Week Five.

Newton has thrown two interceptions and the Patriots only ran 16 offensive plays over the first 30 minutes. The 49ers picked up 18 first downs and that comparison works as an easy shorthand way to know how things have played out at Gillette Stadium at this point.