49ers send Patriots to third straight loss

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2020, 7:16 PM EDT
Getty Images

There was a time when Jimmy Garoppolo was seen as the possible heir to Tom Brady as the Patriots quarterback, but that never came to pass and Garoppolo was on the other side of the field as the post-Brady era continued to get worse for New England.

Garoppolo led a touchdown drive to open the game and the 49ers never looked back on their way to a 33-6 win at Gillette Stadium. The former Patriots second-round pick was 20-of-25 for 278 yards and a pair of interceptions that marred what was mostly an excellent day for the 49ers.

Jeff Wilson ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns before going down with an ankle injury and JaMycal Hasty added 56 more yards on the ground as the 49ers keep finding succes on the ground despite losing backs to injuries. First-round pick Brandon Aiyuk had six catches for 115 yards and the Niners ended the day with 467 yards of offense.

Defense isn’t the only thing the Patriots have to worry about, however. Cam Newton threw three interceptions before being pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter. Stidham would add a fourth pick to the ledger and the Patriots didn’t have much positive happen anywhere on their offense.

That was the case against the Broncos in Week 6 as well, but they had the excuse of limited practice time heading into that game. That can’t be part of the rationale for this performance and there will be questions about a permanent quarterback change.

It’s now a three-game losing streak for the Patriots and they’ll face the Bills next week in a game they need if the AFC East isn’t going to start getting away from them.

The 49ers will take their two-game winning streak to Seattle in what should be one of Week 8’s marquee matchups.

30 responses to “49ers send Patriots to third straight loss

  3. As we continue to climb, we continue to put the league on notice. GOATrapplo is healthy, no more fun and games. We are on the way to six. #goniners #nobodyhasitbetter

  4. So you are saying it was the player’s on the field that were the reason they used to win? Cam Newton is washed up. Let the young guy get in there and learn.

  5. ctiggs says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:18 pm
  6. NFL (Niners Football League) says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:18 pm
    2 – 0 in so far in the so called “gauntlet.”

    Go Niners!
    ————————————
    The Dolphins hung 43 on you just a couple weeks ago, you are 4-3 (With two wins coming vs Giants and Jets….) Calm down, sparky.

  7. Hats off to the niners they had the Pat’s number today. And to all the Pat’s haters enjoy! You have waited 20 years to gloat you’ve all earned it.

  8. Patriots aren’t that good..the league has kinda caught up to the one dimensional oefense with no real explosive player on the offensive side of the ball…

  10. Bill the GM is killing Bill the coach.

    Again this season No WR no TE. He’s done nothing on that side of the ball for the last 3 seasons.

    Brady was smart to leave.

    It doesn’t matter how great the coach is you still need the players.

  11. josh plum says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:19 pm
    So you are saying it was the player’s on the field that were the reason they used to win? Cam Newton is washed up. Let the young guy get in there and learn.

    7 0 Rate This

    —————-

    exactly…it’s a completely out of whack year.Boomer Esiason was correct as well.

    Whenever McDaniels gets his way, it’s usually the wrong way.

    Decide if McDaniels is the guy to lead Stidham or not.

  13. Meanwhile, Brady is leading the Bucs to the playoffs. Patriots are finding that it’s difficult to dominate without a franchise QB. Now they know what’s it’s been like for the rest of the AFC East these past 20 years.

  14. Total humiliation defense may have made Jimmy look bad but the run d and Cam were pathetic. Nothing else to say but you deserved the win 49ers.

  15. I got a feeling the teams in the so called “gauntlet” aren’t thinking the same thing the experts are predicting. Lambs, shehawks,GB,etc.., all very winnable games for SF as long as the play like they have the last 2 games

  17. Looks like Bill will finally become one of the many NFL coaches trying to find that elusive franchise QB. He had a heck of a run with Brady but unless Stidham is the guy it might be years before he finds one…

  18. As a Niner fan, I must admit I did not see this one coming. Impressive road win.
    Of course, Brady being in a different state helped. Newton looks done.

  19. You all have to remember, Belichick is playing chess while everyone else is playing checkers…..ahem.

    If only a seasoned, multiple champion QB had been available to Belichick last year. If only Belichick had been amenable to adjusting his attitude to accommodate that multiple champion QB…..

    I bet he could have put together another championship team.

  20. The Patriots need to hire Bruce Arians. He’s suddenly become the greatest coach in the NFL. Imagine that. Does anyone know why? I can’t quite put my finger on it.

  22. flash1224 says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:24 pm
    Bill the GM is killing Bill the coach.

    Again this season No WR no TE. He’s done nothing on that side of the ball for the last 3 seasons.

    Brady was smart to leave.

    It doesn’t matter how great the coach is you still need the players.

    17 0 Rate This

    ——-

    Meyers looks great. Open a lot, catches everything.

    You have to actually pkay the players. Why is JJ Taylor not involved in pony sets?

    Newton is horrible and always been a poor decision maker and paser.

    We have no idea how good these young player are or are not.

  24. Bob the Bob says get ready for week 8? Have they found there D yet? Still relying on qb to win at the clock? Is he gonna get the chance this time? You are a delusional shehawk fan

  25. Let the Stid era begin. Cam will be the Browns starting QB next year, his future is not with the Patriots.

  26. Will PFT still rank the Pats in the top 12? How many times do they need to see them lose before they realize they are not a good football team without Brady at QB?

  27. This will be the first test Belichick has faced in what, 15+ years? Things are much easier when you win. It all gets magnified times 100 when you lose.
    I don’t know which was worse for the Patriots, the players or the coaching today. How many times have the Patriots been both blown out while being completely outcoached on both sides of the ball? It was as if the Pats had never seen the Niners wide zone scheme and it was also if the players thought it was a scrimmage.
    And even worse, it turns out Tom Brady is still pretty elite if he has any offensive weapons to throw to.

  30. a great day for football seeing the pats get humbled. Is Josh McD still the genius all teams are clamoring for?

