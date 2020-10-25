49ers send Patriots to third straight loss

Getty Images

There was a time when Jimmy Garoppolo was seen as the possible heir to Tom Brady as the Patriots quarterback, but that never came to pass and Garoppolo was on the other side of the field as the post-Brady era continued to get worse for New England.

Garoppolo led a touchdown drive to open the game and the 49ers never looked back on their way to a 33-6 win at Gillette Stadium. The former Patriots second-round pick was 20-of-25 for 278 yards and a pair of interceptions that marred what was mostly an excellent day for the 49ers.

Jeff Wilson ran for 117 yards and three touchdowns before going down with an ankle injury and JaMycal Hasty added 56 more yards on the ground as the 49ers keep finding succes on the ground despite losing backs to injuries. First-round pick Brandon Aiyuk had six catches for 115 yards and the Niners ended the day with 467 yards of offense.

Defense isn’t the only thing the Patriots have to worry about, however. Cam Newton threw three interceptions before being pulled in favor of Jarrett Stidham early in the fourth quarter. Stidham would add a fourth pick to the ledger and the Patriots didn’t have much positive happen anywhere on their offense.

That was the case against the Broncos in Week 6 as well, but they had the excuse of limited practice time heading into that game. That can’t be part of the rationale for this performance and there will be questions about a permanent quarterback change.

It’s now a three-game losing streak for the Patriots and they’ll face the Bills next week in a game they need if the AFC East isn’t going to start getting away from them.

The 49ers will take their two-game winning streak to Seattle in what should be one of Week 8’s marquee matchups.