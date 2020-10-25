49ers worried that Jeff Wilson has high ankle sprain

Getty Images

The 49ers cruised to a 33-6 win in New England on Sunday thanks in large part to running back Jeff Wilson, but he may not be able to try for an encore against the Seahawks in Week 8.

Wilson injured his ankle while running into the end zone for his third touchdown in Sunday’s game and was ruled out after taking a cart ride back to the locker room. After the game, Kyle Shanahan said that the team is worried that Wilson suffered a high ankle sprain.

“It’s not sounding great right now,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com.

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel hurt his hamstring and Shanahan said that he could also miss some time.