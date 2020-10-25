Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams lead Packers to 35-20 win over Texans

Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers threw four touchdown passes, including two to Davante Adams, as the Packers cruised to a 35-20 victory over the Texans.

Green Bay led 21-0 at halftime.

Rodgers went 23-of-34 for 283 yards and scores to Jace Sternberger and Malik Taylor in addition to the two to Adams. Adams caught 13 passes for 196 yards.

The Packers gained 379 yards, including 96 rushing yards without Aaron Jones. Jamaal Williams led the team in rushing with 77 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.

The Texans lost cornerback Bradley Roby to a knee injury, and linebacker Kyle Emanuel left with a head injury.

The Texans scored 13 points in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. They had 365 yards but couldn’t take advantage of their scoring opportunities.

Deshaun Watson went 29-of-39 for 309 yards and two touchdowns. Ex Packer Randall Cobb made eight catches for 95 yards.