Aaron Rodgers has three touchdown passes as Packers lead Texans 21-0

The Packers are on their way to rebounding from last week’s loss to the Buccaneers.

Green Bay put that game in the rearview mirror on the first drive Sunday. The Packers have faced little resistance in Houston and lead 21-0 at halftime.

Aaron Rodgers went 16-for-21 for 197 yards and three touchdowns in the first half. He has touchdown passes of 3 yards to Davante Adams, 3 yards to Jace Sternberger and 1 yard to Malik Taylor.

Adams has eight catches for 114 yards.

Aaron Jones is not playing, but Jamaal Williams has rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries and has caught three passes for 38 yards.

The Packers have 253 yards to Houston’s 135.

The Texans came close to scoring late in the second quarter, with a first-and-goal from the Green Bay 21. Brandin Cooks caught a pass for 16 yards, but Nick Martin was called for holding. The Texans stalled, and Kaʻimi Fairbairn missed a 41-yard field goal.

Deshaun Watson is 10-of-13 for 126 yards.

The Texans played much of the first half without cornerback Bradley Roby, who is questionable to return with a knee injury. Phillip Gaines replaced him.