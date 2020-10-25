Aaron Rodgers has thrown two touchdowns as Packers are dominating Texans

USA TODAY Sports

The Packers are missing one Aaron, but they have the other. And Aaron Rodgers is too much for the Houston Texans so far.

The Packers have 145 yards, nine first downs and have gone 3-of-4 on third down as they lead the Texans 14-0 early in the second quarter despite being without running back Aaron Jones.

Rodgers is 10-for-13 for 113 yards and two touchdowns. He has a 3-yard touchdown throw to Davante Adams and a 3-yard touchdown throw to tight end Jace Sternberger.

Adams already has 83 yards on six receptions.

The Packers have gone 75 and 88 yards for touchdowns.

The Texans have 36 yards, one first down and two punts so far.