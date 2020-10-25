Adam Gase “just felt like it was the time” to give up calling plays

Getty Images

Jets head coach Adam Gase was resistant to the idea of switching offensive playcallers in recent weeks, but he decided to make the change for Sunday’s game against the Bills.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains took over that role and Gase discussed why he made the change during his postgame press conference.

“I’ve been thinking about it for a while, just trying to figure out what’s going on, how come we’re not consistent, productive,” Gase said, via NJ.com. “All the situations you’re looking through every week, and just felt like it was the time to do it and just see how our guys would respond and see what our offensive staff could put together. My big thing was, it allowed me to take a step back and just really focus on every phase of our organization.”

It looked like a shrewd move in the first half. The Jets had three productive drives and took a 10-0 lead, but the Bills cut it to 10-6 before the half and the second half was a very different story. The Jets picked up one first down and Sam Darnold threw for four yards as the Bills put up 12 points and left the Meadowlands with an 18-10 win.

Gase said they’ll determine who calls plays on a weekly basis moving forward, but Sunday’s game was another reminder that there’s plenty to fix with the Jets beyond who chooses the plays.