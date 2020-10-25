Adam Gase not calling offensive plays on Sunday

Getty Images

After the Jets fell to 0-5, head coach Adam Gase said he wouldn’t be giving up his role as the team’s offensive playcaller.

The Jets lost their sixth straight game last weekend and they got shut out in the process. That appears to have been enough for the Jets to pull the trigger on a change.

Offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains is calling the plays for the Jets this week. He’s off to a decent start with his new duties.

The Jets drove 67 yards in 11 plays to take a 3-0 lead in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Bills. After Buffalo missed a field goal, the second drive resulted in a fourth-and-one just outside the red zone but La’Mical Perine was stopped short of the first down.

All told, the Jets have had possession of the ball for more than 13 minutes with less than 16 minutes off the clock.