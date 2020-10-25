Cowboys rule out Andy Dalton

Getty Images

Andy Dalton is being evaluated for a concussion in the locker room.

It will come as a surprise if the Cowboys quarterback doesn’t have one, though he did tell the team’s medical staff, “I feel OK” as they escorted him to the locker room.

Washington linebacker Jon Bostic was ejected after a vicious helmet-to-helmet hit on Dalton, who was giving himself up with a feet-first slide.

The illegal hit sent Dalton’s helmet flying and left the Cowboys quarterback sprawled on the turf.

Third quarterback Ben DiNucci, a 2020 seventh-round pick, now is playing.

The Cowboys already lost starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season after ankle surgery.

UPDATE 3:39 P.M. ET: The Cowboys have ruled out Dalton.