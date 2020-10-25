Andy Dalton diagnosed with concussion but flying home with team

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton is in concussion protocol after taking an illegal hit to the head from Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton is alert and doing much better than he was after being helped off the field by the team’s medical staff, according to a team spokesman.

Dalton is in “good spirits” and will fly home with the team.

Dalton left with 6:20 remaining in the third quarter. Rookie Ben DiNucci replaced him and could start next Sunday against the Eagles if Dalton isn’t cleared for the game.

Ezekiel Elliott was asked what he thought when he saw Dalton’s injury, which comes two weeks after Dak Prescott‘s season-ending ankle injury, and said, “Just how s—ty this year’s been.”

The Cowboys also were without four starting offensive linemen in Sunday’s 25-3 loss, and they gave up six sacks to Washington.