Bill Belichick says Cam Newton’s still the starter

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pulled Cam Newton after he threw his third interception in Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers, but he’s not making a change when it comes to the starting lineup.

Belichick was asked if Jarrett Stidham‘s appearance in the fourth quarter of the loss was a preview of his move to the first team for the Patriots’ Week 8 game against the Bills. Belichick said that the change was designed to give Stidham some experience, but that Newton remains QB No. 1 in New England.

“Yeah. Absolutely. Just wanted to give Stid a little experience,” Belichick said in his postgame press conference.

Newton was 9-of-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions and he didn’t have a good game against the Broncos in Week 6 either. He’ll have to find a way to get better in the near future if the Patriots are going to continue down the same path offensively.