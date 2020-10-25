Bill Belichick says Cam Newton’s still the starter

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2020, 7:30 PM EDT
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pulled Cam Newton after he threw his third interception in Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the 49ers, but he’s not making a change when it comes to the starting lineup.

Belichick was asked if Jarrett Stidham‘s appearance in the fourth quarter of the loss was a preview of his move to the first team for the Patriots’ Week 8 game against the Bills. Belichick said that the change was designed to give Stidham some experience, but that Newton remains QB No. 1 in New England.

“Yeah. Absolutely. Just wanted to give Stid a little experience,” Belichick said in his postgame press conference.

Newton was 9-of-15 for 98 yards and three interceptions and he didn’t have a good game against the Broncos in Week 6 either. He’ll have to find a way to get better in the near future if the Patriots are going to continue down the same path offensively.

  1. Too bad Cam was not available for the Chiefs game amirite Pats fans?!? Instead of only losing by 16 it would have been 30!

  7. Bill is going to find a way to get Lawrence or Fields in the draft next year. He is gonna get his QB of the future

  8. Well this will break T6’s heart. He’ll still find some way to blame McDaniels or Kraft or Brady for Bill’s decisions.

  9. This season should have been a rebuild but Belicheck’s ego won’t let it happen. This team is going nowhere in the near future – turns out players want to go to where Brady is not New England.

  10. Does anybody still thin Belichick is a good coach……he has a career losing record w/o Tom Brady— would not be shocked if he retires the end of this year.

  11. Richard Nguyen says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:49 pm
    Well this will break T6’s heart. He’ll still find some way to blame McDaniels or Kraft or Brady for Bill’s decisions.

    Makes no sense. I said I didn’t like the decision. Same reason why I think Lamar Jackson will fail in the end. I am with Boomer Esiason and not with McDaniels or any fantasy dork who gets easily attracted to Heisman trophy winners who are athletic, but can’t grow at the nfl level.

    It is BB’s decision but it really stems from little Joshy who would suck anywhere else.

  15. radrntn says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:52 pm

    Does anybody still thin Belichick is a good coach …
    Just a hunch, i think he’s got a good shot at the HOF.

  16. Tell me if we have seen this story before: running QB with relatively poor accuracy attempts to be a pocket passer. And fails.
    The only way Cam can be successful, which he flashed earlier in the season, is if he runs. If he’s not an actual, consistent running threat the Patriots do not have enough receiver talent to get open enough for him to throw to.
    Going to be a failed experiment unless they are willing to risk him getting hurt.

  18. Raggard says:
    October 25, 2020 at 8:11 pm
    What happened to all the Pat fans that insisted BB would be fine without Brady?? Crickets!!

    What happened to the Brady crybabies who did it was BB system

    Matt cassel Matt cassel Matt cassel.

    See it goes Both ways

    It doesn’t matter how great the coach is. You still need the players

  19. He has to sell Cam as the starting QB. At least, until the trade deadline…..that way he can get some value from a team like Dallas who might need a QB. Patriots are one loss from looking to compete for top draft pick.

  20. The 49ers had a good gameplan and the Patriots had no answer. The patriots defense got a couple picks but didn’t have a good game. But it still could have been a game if Cam didn’t throw three picks and the offense could do anything. There’s no excuse for their offense being so poor especially with the oline being mostly healthy again. Teams are stopping their run game and the Patriots have literally no pass game with Cam, with the seahawks game proving an abberation. You can’t win games in this NFL without at least a game manager for a pass game.

  22. touchback6 says:

    October 25, 2020 at 7:58 pm

    Richard Nguyen says:
    October 25, 2020 at 7:49 pm
    Well this will break T6’s heart. He’ll still find some way to blame McDaniels or Kraft or Brady for Bill’s decisions.

    Makes no sense. I said I didn’t like the decision. Same reason why I think Lamar Jackson will fail in the end. I am with Boomer Esiason and not with McDaniels or any fantasy dork who gets easily attracted to Heisman trophy winners who are athletic, but can’t grow at the nfl level.

    It is BB’s decision but it really stems from little Joshy who would suck anywhere else.

    I get your on your knees and your mouth is full so maybe you can hear and remember that YOU said Brady was holding back new england offense for years and how a mobile qb will open up the offense. Funny how
    you always change the goal line just like when you said there would be no football all offseason then it became not a full complete season once camps started. So do like youve done many of times and create another screen name troll.

  23. We are now seeing that it’s Brady who made the ugly receiving corps pretty. He had carried hat team with meager receivers to SB wins. He made do with a lot less compared with other winning teams. Hopefully Cam and the Pats will improve. The Bills have a tough schedules coming up. Who knows? Maybe the AFC East will be wide open again and the Pats can sneak in to the top. Those Steelers though. They look legit this year. And Brady seems to find another pet squirrel in Miller. They seems to develop good chemistry in such a short time.

