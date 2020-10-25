Bills kick their way to 18-10 win over the Jets

Posted by Josh Alper on October 25, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT
The Jets Offense looked uncharacteristically competent during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Bills, but they reverted to norm in the second half.

After taking a 10-6 lead into the break, the Jets managed 14 yards on their first four possessions of the second half. The Bills were able to use their defense’s stoutness to set up five field goal tries and Tyler Bass hit four of them to give Buffalo an 18-10 lead with less than two minutes to play in the game.

They’d make that score stand up when Jerry Hughes nabbed a ball that pinballed off of a couple of other players after being deflected by Quinton Jefferson. The interception allowed the Bills to run out the remaining seconds and end a two-game losing streak.

Buffalo’s defense only allowed one first down after the break, which made up for a somewhat disappointing effort by the offense. They were able to get Bass eight field goal tries, but did not get into the end zone against a Jets team that hasn’t been too forbidding to other opponents this year.

Josh Allen threw for 307 yards and ran for 61, but also lost a fumble on a sack in the first half. Cole Beasley caught 11 passes for 112 yards to pace the receiving corps.

Sam Darnold was 11-of-15 for 116 yards at halftime. He went 1-of-9 for four yards in the second half to ensure the team would wind up with its seventh loss in seven tries. They’ll face the Chiefs next week and figure to be heavy underdogs in that matchup.

Buffalo will take on the Patriots in a bid to solidify their grasp on first place in the AFC East heading into the back half of the regular season.

10 responses to “Bills kick their way to 18-10 win over the Jets

  3. “The real Josh Allen showed up”

    Over 300 yards passing, over 60 yards rushing, 2 passes that should have been TD’s, good accuracy.

    I guess you’re right.

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps… the 70% completion percentage, 307 passing yard, 61 rushing yard, and a TD that was called back Josh Allen? I think the bills will take it lol clown. The Pats would beg for that kind of QB play.

  5. Yep. The real Josh Allen showed up. 307 passing yards, 69.8% completions, 61 rushing yards.

    Had a nice TD called back due to phantom illegal formation penalty. It wasn’t a day for the ages or anything but overall he was good.

  6. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:19 pm
    The real Josh Allen showed up

    —————————-
    30 for 43 for 307 yards
    11 carries for 61 yards

    5-2 and 1st place in the AFCE.

    What did your team do?

  7. If the refs were competent; the Bills win 35-3. Also, Goodell should send Micah Hyde a letter of apology to being flagged on his beautiful and legal pass breakup on Perriman. It was a clean shoulder to should hit and we demand an apology.

  9. billzondarise says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:34 pm
    patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    October 25, 2020 at 4:19 pm
    The real Josh Allen showed up

    —————————-
    30 for 43 for 307 yards
    11 carries for 61 yards

    5-2 and 1st place in the AFCE.

    What did your team do?

    ————

    His team lost to the Bills….it’s a Jets fan who’s been pretending he’s a Pats fan for years

  10. That nonsense may work against the JETS, but in 2 weeks you have Russell Wilson coming to town. Good luck with that, Buffalo fans.

